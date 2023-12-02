The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (6-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info

Bulls vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 113.8 points per game to rank 15th in the league while allowing 112.7 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +23 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls' -120 scoring differential (being outscored by six points per game) is a result of putting up 106.9 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 112.9 per outing (15th in league).

These teams score a combined 220.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 225.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans is 12-8-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Bulls and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +8000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

