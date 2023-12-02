The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 67.8 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 65.3 the Braves give up.

Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bradley's record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.

The Braves record 22.7 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Lions give up (83.0).

The Braves shoot 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions' 37.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Braves have conceded.

Bradley Leaders

Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Alex Rouse: 9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG% Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Isis Fitch: 5.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Regan Barkema: 6.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Schedule