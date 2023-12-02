How to Watch the Bradley vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.
Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison
- The Lions' 67.8 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 65.3 the Braves give up.
- Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
- Bradley's record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Braves record 22.7 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Lions give up (83.0).
- The Braves shoot 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede defensively.
- The Lions' 37.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Braves have conceded.
Bradley Leaders
- Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Alex Rouse: 9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Isis Fitch: 5.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Regan Barkema: 6.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
Bradley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Elon
|W 66-59
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 64-57
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Butler
|L 67-46
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Quincy
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
