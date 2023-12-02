The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.

Bradley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
Bradley vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 67.8 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 65.3 the Braves give up.
  • Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
  • Bradley's record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Braves record 22.7 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Lions give up (83.0).
  • The Braves shoot 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions concede defensively.
  • The Lions' 37.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Braves have conceded.

Bradley Leaders

  • Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Alex Rouse: 9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%
  • Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
  • Isis Fitch: 5.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Regan Barkema: 6.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Bradley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Elon W 66-59 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 64-57 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Butler L 67-46 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Lindenwood (MO) - Renaissance Coliseum
12/5/2023 Eastern Illinois - Renaissance Coliseum
12/14/2023 Quincy - Renaissance Coliseum

