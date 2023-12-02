The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena as just 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The over/under is set at 147.5 in the matchup.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -2.5 147.5

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

Bradley and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average total in Bradley's contests this year is 144.3, 3.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Braves have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Bradley has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

The Braves are 4-1 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Bradley.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 4 57.1% 75 162.4 69.3 142.3 137.6 Indiana State 5 100% 87.4 162.4 73 142.3 159.3

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

Bradley compiled a 14-9-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Braves average 75 points per game, just two more points than the 73 the Sycamores give up.

Bradley is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 73 points.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-2-0 3-2 6-1-0 Indiana State 3-2-0 0-1 4-1-0

Bradley vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Indiana State 15-1 Home Record 11-4 8-5 Away Record 7-6 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

