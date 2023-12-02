Saturday's game between the Bradley Braves (2-4) and Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) squaring off at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bradley, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Braves enter this matchup following a 67-46 loss to Butler on Wednesday.

Bradley vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Bradley vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 73, Lindenwood (MO) 66

Other MVC Predictions

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves picked up their best win of the season on November 22, when they defeated the Elon Phoenix, who rank No. 268 in our computer rankings, 66-59.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Bradley is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Bradley is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Bradley Leaders

Kaylen Nelson: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Alex Rouse: 9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 43.5 FG% Halli Poock: 10.7 PTS, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.7 PTS, 41 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Isis Fitch: 5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Regan Barkema: 6.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves average 60.3 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (212th in college basketball). They have a -30 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by five points per game.

