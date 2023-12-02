The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
Bradley Stats Insights

  • This season, the Braves have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have hit.
  • Bradley has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Braves sit at 209th.
  • The 75 points per game the Braves record are only two more points than the Sycamores give up (73).
  • Bradley is 3-0 when scoring more than 73 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bradley posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Braves surrendered 56.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.3.
  • At home, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 UTEP W 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 Vermont W 79-70 Carver Arena
11/29/2023 @ Murray State L 79-72 CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Indiana State - Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Cleveland State - Carver Arena

