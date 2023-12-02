The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Stats Insights

This season, the Braves have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have hit.

Bradley has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Braves sit at 209th.

The 75 points per game the Braves record are only two more points than the Sycamores give up (73).

Bradley is 3-0 when scoring more than 73 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Braves surrendered 56.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.3.

At home, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule