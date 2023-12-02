How to Watch Bradley vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.
Bradley vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bradley Stats Insights
- This season, the Braves have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have hit.
- Bradley has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Braves sit at 209th.
- The 75 points per game the Braves record are only two more points than the Sycamores give up (73).
- Bradley is 3-0 when scoring more than 73 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bradley posted 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Braves surrendered 56.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 66.3.
- At home, Bradley sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|W 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|W 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 79-72
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/15/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Carver Arena
