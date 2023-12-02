The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Chicago's Connor Bedard has collected eight assists and 10 goals in 21 games. That's good for 18 points.

With 12 total points (0.6 per game), including seven goals and five assists through 21 games, Jason Dickinson is pivotal for Chicago's attack.

This season, Kurashev has four goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 12.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-7-0 on the season, allowing 34 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiling 254 saves with an .882% save percentage (53rd in the league).

Jets Players to Watch

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, with 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 20:40 per game.

Mark Scheifele has picked up 24 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 17 assists.

Morrissey's 19 points this season are via four goals and 15 assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 2-2-1. He has given up 15 goals (2.97 goals against average) and recorded 107 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.57 30th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.71 31st 14th 31.3 Shots 27.8 30th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.8 27th 19th 18.92% Power Play % 10.29% 31st 30th 73.13% Penalty Kill % 76.81% 21st

