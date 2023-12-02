Blackhawks vs. Jets December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-275)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Chicago's Connor Bedard has collected eight assists and 10 goals in 21 games. That's good for 18 points.
- With 12 total points (0.6 per game), including seven goals and five assists through 21 games, Jason Dickinson is pivotal for Chicago's attack.
- This season, Kurashev has four goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 12.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-7-0 on the season, allowing 34 goals (3.8 goals against average) and compiling 254 saves with an .882% save percentage (53rd in the league).
Jets Players to Watch
- One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, with 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 20:40 per game.
- Mark Scheifele has picked up 24 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 17 assists.
- Morrissey's 19 points this season are via four goals and 15 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit's record is 2-2-1. He has given up 15 goals (2.97 goals against average) and recorded 107 saves.
Blackhawks vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|14th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.57
|30th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.71
|31st
|14th
|31.3
|Shots
|27.8
|30th
|5th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.8
|27th
|19th
|18.92%
|Power Play %
|10.29%
|31st
|30th
|73.13%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.81%
|21st
