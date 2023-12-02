The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) are heavy favorites (-275 moneyline odds to win) when they host a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14), who have +225 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Blackhawks vs. Jets Betting Trends

Chicago has played nine games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The Jets have won 81.8% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (9-2).

The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg has not played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.

Chicago has a record of 2-3 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +225 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 3-7-0 6.3 3.10 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.10 2.20 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.80 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.80 3.80 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

