The Winnipeg Jets will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, December 2, with the Jets having lost three straight games.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.7 goals per game (78 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 54 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 21 10 8 18 13 18 40.7% Jason Dickinson 21 7 5 12 9 12 44% Philipp Kurashev 15 4 8 12 5 8 58.3% Ryan Donato 21 4 6 10 10 19 40.2% Nick Foligno 21 2 7 9 7 20 48.1%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 63 total goals (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The Jets rank 12th in the league with 72 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Jets have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players