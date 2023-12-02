Alex Caruso plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Caruso produced 11 points, five assists and two steals in a 120-113 win versus the Bucks.

Let's look at Caruso's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.7 Assists 3.5 2.4 2.3 PRA -- 15.6 17.5 PR -- 13.2 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Caruso's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Bulls average the eighth-most possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 102 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 112.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans have given up 44.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Allowing 27.2 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alex Caruso vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 27 13 2 2 3 0 0 11/9/2022 23 0 3 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.