Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Woodford County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minonk, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eureka High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Paso-Gridley High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.