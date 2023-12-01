Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Will County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Romeoville High School at Plainfield Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Grant Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Grant Park, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manteno High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
