If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Vermilion County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

University High School at Armstrong High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 1

7:20 PM CT on December 1 Location: Armstrong, IL

Armstrong, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscola High School at Salt Fork High School