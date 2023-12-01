UIC vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Friday's game features the UIC Flames (4-2) and the Omaha Mavericks (2-4) matching up at Baxter Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-70 victory for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.
The Flames head into this game following a 79-75 loss to Saint Louis on Sunday.
UIC vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
UIC vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 85, Omaha 70
Other MVC Predictions
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames' signature win this season came in a 73-70 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers on November 12.
- The Mavericks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).
UIC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 173) on November 12
- 67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 229) on November 6
- 79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 262) on November 19
- 87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 293) on November 17
UIC Leaders
- Keke Rimmer: 12 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Jaida McCloud: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 55.6 FG%
- Danyel Middleton: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 51 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Makiyah Williams: 14.8 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.7 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and allowing 69.2 per contest, 273rd in college basketball) and have a +52 scoring differential.
