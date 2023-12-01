Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Tazewell County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tremont High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Nashville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rantoul High School at Morton High School - Morton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Morton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.