If you live in Stephenson County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jefferson High School at Freeport High School