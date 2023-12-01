The Troy Trojans (3-4) are favored by 3.5 points against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -3.5 140.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 140.5 points in three of six outings.

The average over/under for SIU-Edwardsville's outings this season is 138.1, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

SIU-Edwardsville has a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.

SIU-Edwardsville has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Cougars have been at least a +145 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

SIU-Edwardsville has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 5 100% 85.0 155.9 70.6 137.9 144.3 SIU-Edwardsville 3 50% 70.9 155.9 67.3 137.9 141.0

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars average only 0.3 more points per game (70.9) than the Trojans give up (70.6).

SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 70.6 points.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 3-2-0 1-0 4-1-0 SIU-Edwardsville 5-1-0 2-1 2-4-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy SIU-Edwardsville 11-3 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 7-8 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

