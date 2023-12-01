The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) will face the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Christyon Eugene: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tayton Conerway: 13.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Thomas Dowd: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Aamer Muhammad: 9.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Myles Rigsby: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Troy Rank Troy AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
139th 73.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th
77th 66.8 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
187th 31.6 Rebounds 34.2 49th
133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th
143rd 13.5 Assists 12.3 237th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.0 200th

