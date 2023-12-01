SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) will face the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 13.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Thomas Dowd: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 9.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Troy Top Players (2022-23)
- Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|77th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|34.2
|49th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
