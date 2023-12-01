The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) will face the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Trojan Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tayton Conerway: 13.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Thomas Dowd: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 9.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Rigsby: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Troy Rank Troy AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th 77th 66.8 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 34.2 49th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th 143rd 13.5 Assists 12.3 237th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.0 200th

