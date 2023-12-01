The Troy Trojans (3-4) battle the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 70.6 the Trojans allow.
  • SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SIU-Edwardsville scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Cougars conceded 68.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.
  • Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville made fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.7%) than at home (35%) as well.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ South Alabama L 86-74 Mitchell Center
11/25/2023 Detroit Mercy W 81-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/28/2023 Missouri Baptist W 86-62 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/1/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/6/2023 Green Bay - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena

