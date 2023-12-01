The Troy Trojans (3-4) battle the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Cougars are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.

The Cougars put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 70.6 the Trojans allow.

SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

At home, the Cougars conceded 68.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 74.

Beyond the arc, SIU-Edwardsville made fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.7%) than at home (35%) as well.

