Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sangamon County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rochester High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School - Macon at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School Co-Op - South County at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: New Berlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Auburn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverton High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.