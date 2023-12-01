Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Saint Clair County, Illinois today? We've got what you need.

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Litchfield High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 1

5:55 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lebanon, IL

Lebanon, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marissa High School at Dupo High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Dupo, IL

Dupo, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbondale Community High School at Cahokia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Cahokia, IL

Cahokia, IL Conference: South Seven

South Seven How to Stream: Watch Here

Mascoutah High School at Highland High School