Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Rock Island County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moline High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sterling, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at United Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: East Moline, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
