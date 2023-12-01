Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pulaski County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Pulaski County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Agape Christian School at Century High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Ullin, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
