On Friday, December 1, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Nikola Jokic (seventh, 29.0 points per game) and Kevin Durant (second, 31.3) -- face off when the Denver Nuggets (13-6) visit the Phoenix Suns (11-7) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.2 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Suns put up 116.4 points per game (seventh in league) while giving up 113.2 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 230.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 2.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Denver has compiled a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has covered 10 times in 18 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +240 - Suns +650 +275 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.