The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -7.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points just once this season.

Northwestern has had an average of 134.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Northwestern has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Northwestern was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northwestern has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 6 85.7% 84.1 154.8 63.6 126.9 143.1 Northwestern 1 16.7% 70.7 154.8 63.3 126.9 134.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers' record against the spread in Big Ten action last season was 10-11-0.

The Wildcats score an average of 70.7 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.6 the Boilermakers give up.

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 5-2-0 3-1 5-2-0 Northwestern 2-4-0 0-0 2-4-0

Northwestern vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Northwestern 14-2 Home Record 13-5 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.