Northwestern vs. Purdue December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten), on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)
- Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northwestern vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|72.7
|152nd
|23rd
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|36.2
|11th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|16th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|6th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.