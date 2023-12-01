The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics take the court for one of six exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 13-5

13-5 WAS Record: 3-15

3-15 ORL Stats: 114.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

114.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (fifth) WAS Stats: 116.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Paolo Banchero (19.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.6 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -11.5

ORL -11.5 ORL Odds to Win: -600

-600 WAS Odds to Win: +425

+425 Total: 237.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 11-6

11-6 MEM Record: 4-13

4-13 DAL Stats: 119.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)

119.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd) MEM Stats: 105.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Luka Doncic (31.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.9 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -10.5

DAL -10.5 DAL Odds to Win: -450

-450 MEM Odds to Win: +350

+350 Total: 228.5 points

The Toronto Raptors host the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 9-10

9-10 NY Record: 11-7

11-7 TOR Stats: 111.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

111.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (12th) NY Stats: 110.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 105.4 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Scottie Barnes (19.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.5 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (20.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -1.5

TOR -1.5 TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 NY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 217.5 points

The Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers go on the road to face the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 14-4

14-4 PHI Record: 12-6

12-6 BOS Stats: 116.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (third)

116.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 106.7 Opp. PPG (third) PHI Stats: 120.2 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.7 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.7 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.1 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -5.5

BOS -5.5 BOS Odds to Win: -250

-250 PHI Odds to Win: +195

+195 Total: 224.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 10-9

10-9 SA Record: 3-15

3-15 NO Stats: 113.4 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (16th)

113.4 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (16th) SA Stats: 111.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Brandon Ingram (24.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.1 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -12.5

NO -12.5 NO Odds to Win: -750

-750 SA Odds to Win: +525

+525 Total: 236.5 points

The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 11-7

11-7 DEN Record: 13-6

13-6 PHO Stats: 116.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (17th)

116.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (17th) DEN Stats: 114.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Kevin Durant (31.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.5 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 9.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -2.5

DEN -2.5 DEN Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHO Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 225.5 points

