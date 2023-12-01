Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McDonough County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in McDonough County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McDonough County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Prairie High School at Astoria High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Astoria, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.