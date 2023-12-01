If you reside in Mason County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Havana High School at PORTA High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Ashland, IL

Ashland, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illini Bluffs High School at Midwest Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Manito, IL

Manito, IL Conference: Tomahawk

Tomahawk How to Stream: Watch Here

Illini Central High School at Lewistown High School