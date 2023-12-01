Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Macoupin County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calhoun High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Staunton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Mt. Olive High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mt. Olive, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Roxana, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
