Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Macon County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cissna Park High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School - Macon at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maroa-Forsyth High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clinton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.