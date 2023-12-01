How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on Thursday's Liga MX schedule, including Tigres UANL playing Puebla FC.
Info on live coverage of Thursday's Liga MX play is included for you.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Puebla FC vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL is on the road to take on Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-115)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+295)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM travels to match up with Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+155)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+190)
- Draw: (+220)
