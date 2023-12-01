Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you reside in Lawrence County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lawrence County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Hill High School at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- Conference: Little Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
