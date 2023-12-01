The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Kendall County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Minooka Community High School at Yorkville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Oswego High School