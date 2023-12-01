If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kankakee County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Momence High School at Tri-Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Cullom, IL

Cullom, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Clifton at St Anne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: St. Anne, IL

St. Anne, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Grant Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Grant Park, IL

Grant Park, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Manteno High School at Peotone High School