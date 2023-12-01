Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kankakee County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Momence High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Clifton at St Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Anne, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Grant Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Grant Park, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manteno High School at Peotone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Peotone, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
