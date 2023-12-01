Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Jefferson County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Jefferson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eldorado High School at Webber High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bluford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
