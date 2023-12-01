Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Iroquois County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cissna Park High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Watseka High School
- Game Time: 6:27 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Clifton at St Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: St. Anne, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.