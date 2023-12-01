Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Greene County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Carrollton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beardstown High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
