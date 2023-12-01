Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Prairie High School at Astoria High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Astoria, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illini Central High School at Lewistown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lewistown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.