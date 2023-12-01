Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgar County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Edgar County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Edgar County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Newton, IL
- Conference: Little Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
