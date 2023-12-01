DePaul vs. Iowa State December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) meet the DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Top Players (2022-23)
- Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Iowa State AVG
|Iowa State Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|342nd
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.