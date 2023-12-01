Friday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) clashing at Wintrust Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-65 victory for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

Based on our computer prediction, DePaul projects to cover the 14.5-point spread in its matchup against Iowa State. The over/under is currently listed at 136.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Iowa State -14.5

Iowa State -14.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa State -1600, DePaul +850

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 76, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Iowa State

Pick ATS: DePaul (+14.5)



DePaul (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Iowa State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to DePaul's 1-4-0 ATS record. The Cyclones have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blue Demons have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 150.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 5.2 points per game, with a -31 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.0 points per game (274th in college basketball), and allow 75.2 per outing (266th in college basketball).

DePaul falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. It grabs 27.8 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2.

DePaul knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 36.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.2%.

DePaul forces 13.0 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball) while committing 13.2 (267th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.