Friday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-65 in favor of Iowa State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-10.1)

Iowa State (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

DePaul has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa State is 4-3-0. The Blue Demons are 2-3-0 and the Cyclones are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball and are allowing 75.2 per contest to rank 264th in college basketball.

DePaul is 344th in the nation at 27.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.4 fewer than the 34.2 its opponents average.

DePaul connects on 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Blue Demons average 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (281st in college basketball), and give up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

DePaul and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blue Demons commit 13.2 per game (267th in college basketball) and force 13 (126th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.