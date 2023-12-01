Friday's contest features the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) facing off at Wintrust Arena (on December 1) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-65 win for Iowa State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-9.9)

Iowa State (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

DePaul's record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, and Iowa State's is 4-3-0. The Blue Demons are 2-3-0 and the Cyclones are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 70 points per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 75.2 per contest (262nd in college basketball). They have a -31 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

DePaul grabs 27.8 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.4 boards per game.

DePaul connects on 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Blue Demons rank 280th in college basketball by averaging 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 287th in college basketball, allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (266th in college basketball play) while forcing 13 (127th in college basketball).

