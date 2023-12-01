DePaul vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. DePaul matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|DePaul Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-14.5)
|136.5
|-1600
|+850
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-13.5)
|136.5
|-1400
|+800
DePaul vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- DePaul has won just one game against the spread this season.
- Iowa State has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.
- Cyclones games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking places DePaul 188th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 97th.
- DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
