High school basketball is happening today in Cook County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Forest Academy at Latin School of Chicago

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Morgan Park Academy at Elgin Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL Conference: Independent School League

Independent School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Hill High School at Lawrenceville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lawrenceville, IL

Lawrenceville, IL Conference: Little Illini

Little Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Carl Sandburg High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Park High School at Lyons Township High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: LaGrange, IL

LaGrange, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nazareth Academy at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Patrick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis de Sales High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine East High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Highland Park, IL

Highland Park, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso West High School at Glenbard West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Southland College Prep Charter High School at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hersey High School at Elk Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Elk Grove Village, IL Conference: Mid-Suburban League

Mid-Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

University of Chicago Lab School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory