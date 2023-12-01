Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bureau County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Bureau County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
Bureau County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
