Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Boone County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Boone County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harlem High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
