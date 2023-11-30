Thursday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the UIC Flames (5-2, 0-0 MVC) squaring off against the Illinois State Redbirds (3-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-56 win, as our model heavily favors UIC.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UIC vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 78, Illinois State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-21.3)

UIC (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

UIC's record against the spread this season is 5-0-0, and Illinois State's is 1-4-0. Both the Flames and the Redbirds are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 169th in college basketball while giving up 61.7 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

UIC ranks 127th in the country at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 30.0 its opponents average.

UIC connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (56th in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (66th in college basketball), compared to the 4.7 per game its opponents make at a 22.0% rate.

The Flames rank 153rd in college basketball with 96.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 78.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UIC loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 13.4 (277th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.