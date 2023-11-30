Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. If you're considering a wager on Jones against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Seth Jones vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones' plus-minus rating this season, in 25:19 per game on the ice, is -6.

Jones has yet to score a goal through 20 games this year.

Jones has a point in eight games this year through 20 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Jones has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 20 games played.

Jones has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 63 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 2 8 Points 0 0 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

