Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 30?
Should you wager on Reese Johnson to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
